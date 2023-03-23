Akufo-Addo has no respect for Ghanaians; he thinks he’s doing us a favour – Odike fumes

Founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addae Odike has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for taking Ghanaians for granted.

Mr Odike, who claimed to be a staunch advocate of the President then said, he regretted doing so.

He described Mr. Akufo-Addo as an authoritarian person with no iota of leadership in him, indicating that Ghanaians can no longer bear his excesses.

"Akufo-Addo is not a leader. He is an authoritarian, and we cannot allow him to continue as president of this nation.

"I have been a number one advocate for Nana Addo to step aside because he doesn’t respect Ghanaians. Nana Addo thinks he is doing Ghanaians a favour as president, and he does not respect the oath he swore to do good and everything possible to transform this country," he said.

The businessman said he (President Akufo-Addo) can never fix the country but will only always blame the opposition NDC, the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Amid COVID-19, Nana Addo exhibited a profligate lifestyle, hiring and bathing in the sky while Ghanaians suffered. He is there only to apportion blame.

"He doesn’t have any solution to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaians. He and his cronies do not want to do anything but milk this country to the detriment of the ordinary Ghanaian," said Odike.