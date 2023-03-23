Alpha Hour, all other midnight prayer sessions come with unnecessary stress – NEIP boss

23.03.2023 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has raised concern about engaging in midnight prayers.

Especially for career married women with kids, the politician has bemoaned how it brings to them unnecessary stress.

In a post on Facebook, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah questions why Alpha Hour and all other midnight prayer sessions cannot be held before midnight.

“Alpha Hour and other midnight Prayer sessions ... Our ladies (mostly) close from work tired, they will keep wake and pray from 12 to 1 am or beyond. Wake up at dawn to do house chores and prepare their kids for School. Just adding more stress to their lives. Unnecessary stress, I think,” the NEIP boss lamented.

He continued in his post, “Why does it have to be after 12 midnight?”

Since coming out with this view, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has been subjected to a lot of backlash and criticism.

Today, the NEIP Chief Executive Officer has explained that he never said what he said with bad intentions.

He has clarified that if anyone even wants to pray and fast for the entire year they should do so.

“All what I said in my "Alpha Hour + Other Mid night prayer sessions" post was to ask why the prayers can't be done before midnight so that the participants (mostly ladies) can have enough rest for the next day's work. But that doesn't mean I'm forcing you to do otherwise if that's what you prefer. If you can do dry fasting and prayers for 365 days, it's your own body,” Kofi Ofosu Nkansah shared on Facebook.

Alpha Hour is currently the most popular online prayer channel. It is hosted by Pastor Agyemang Elvis, the founder and lead pastor of Grace Mountain Ministry based in Accra, Ghana.

Every midnight, he is joined by thousands of Ghanaians on YouTube and other social media platforms to pray.