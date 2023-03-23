Don’t pack EC with known NPP activists; it’s dangerous to Ghana’s democratic order – CFF-Ghana to gov’t

Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana) has expressed concern over the appointment of Dr. Peter Appiahene as a Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Alleging that Dr. Appiahene is New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist, CFF-Foundation in a press release has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of packing the Electoral Commission with known party members.

According to the Foundation, the action of the President is dangerous and poses a huge threat to Ghana’s democratic order.

“We are of the strongest opinion that packing the Electoral Commission with politically exposed persons is dangerous to Ghana’s democratic order and the earlier we build public confidence in the EC, the better for us all,” part of the release from CFF-Ghana said on Wednesday, March 22.

Moving forward, the Foundation has called on well-meaning Ghanaians especially the political actors, religious leaders, traditional authorities, National Peace Council, and development partners among others to take the early warning signs seriously and act accordingly in ensuring that the EC becomes purely neutral and credible in administering the 2024 elections so that the outcome of the electoral process will be accepted by all players and stakeholders to avoid any chaos or electoral violence.

Below is the full release from CFF-Ghana:

22/03/2023

PRESS STATEMENT:

Packing the Electoral Commission (EC) with known NPP Activists is dangerous to Ghana’s democratic order.

Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana) has noted with sadness and utter dismay the appointment of some known NPP activists by President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to serve as Deputy Commissioners of the Electoral Commission of the Republic of Ghana.

CFF-Ghana considers the said appointment by Mr. Akuffo Addo including Dr. Peter Appiahene, a TESCON Patron at one of the universities, Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani very dangerous and inappropriate. Not too long ago, a section of Ghanaians complained bitterly about the appointment of Madam Jean Mensah and Dr. Bossman Asare who are all sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

For the avoidance of doubt, the EC by law is supposed to be an independent state institution with unwavering commitment to safeguarding the electoral integrity of Ghana but alas! What is the motivation of the President in appointing partisan politicians to serve as Deputy Electoral Commissioners at a supposed independent state institution? Is EC not a referee in Ghanaian elections any longer? If the EC is still the referee, why then do Akuffo Addo has the alacrity to appoint politically colored individuals as arbiters in the 2024 elections?

We are of the strongest opinion that packing the Electoral Commission with politically exposed persons is dangerous to Ghana’s democratic order and the earlier we build public confidence in the EC, the better for us all.

For the foregoing, we are calling on well-meaning Ghanaians especially the political actors, religious leaders, traditional authorities, National Peace Council and development partners among others to take the early warning signs serious and act accordingly in ensuring that the EC becomes purely neutral and credible in administering the 2024 elections so that the outcome of the electoral process will be accepted by all players and stakeholders to avoid any chaotic eruption or electoral violence.

Sign:

CFF-Ghana Communications

