Mahama pledges lean government with only 60 ministers if elected in 2024

23.03.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Mahama has reiterated that if he is given the nod as President again, he would limit his administration to only 60 ministers and deputies.

He made this assertion at a programme organized on Wednesday, March 22, on the theme “Financing political campaigns in Ghana we want: A case for more transparent and broad-based citizen participation.”

According to him, this move will ensure efficient use of the country's limited resources for the betterment of all Ghanaians and also curb the disparities in privileges enjoyed by political officeholders and citizens.

Mr Mahama, who is the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s 2024 Presidential Candidate hopeful, also disclosed that he plans to take up and conclude the constitution review process that started under President John Evans Atta Mills. The reforms will include a review of the controversial Article 71.

"I still believe that in this crisis period, Ghana can be managed with not more than 60 ministers. And to cut down on the number of officeholders and remove the disparities in privileges and emoluments," he said.

"I shall assemble and operate the leanest but most efficient government under our fourth republic. We will reduce, significantly, the size of the government," he added.

It can be recalled that during his tenure as President of Ghana, Mr Mahama had 110 ministers and deputies, which was heavily criticized by some Ghanaians as a waste of the country's resources.