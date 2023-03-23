Fair Wages engage some state-owned enterprises on condition of service

23.03.2023 LISTEN

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has engaged some state institutions as part of the ongoing effort to ensure that their conditions of service aligned with the threshold of the government’s payment structure.

Led by its Chief Executive, Mr Benjamin Arthur, the institutions engaged were the Volta River Authority, Ghana Water Company Limited, Ghana Free Zones Limited and the Tema Development Company Limited.

He said, “The engagements with the public sector institutions were to advise, manage and monitor their collective bargaining agreement process to make sure they abide by the rules regarding salaries and compensation of their employees if they are to benefit from government considerations provided to workers, under the Single Spine Salaries Structure.”

According to him, FWSC plans to conduct a performance monitoring in collaboration with the Public Services Commission (PSC) to ensure that workers' pay correlates with their performance and productivity.

He disclosed that FWSC would embark on a payroll monitoring exercise of selected public institutions to help eliminate ghost names in the public sector payroll.