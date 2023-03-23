Politically exposed persons don’t qualify to be on the EC – Dr Asah Asante

A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Asah Asante has berated President Akufo-Addo for appointing a purported NPP member to the board of the Electoral Commission.

The independence and neutrality of the EC, according to Dr. Asante, don’t match with people who are known political figures.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday, March 22, the political expert said President Akufo-Addo must be careful not to tarnish the reputation of the EC.

"If indeed he is a politically exposed person, then you cannot put such a person onto a body that is supposed to be independent and neutral.

"This is a very tense business, and you don't want anything to mar that," he said.

According to him, "Sometimes you will not be at the forefront but you are behind the scenes doing a lot to support the party."

"Any doubt or misgivings that raises eyebrows will compromise the system and create a lot of problems," he stressed.

His statement comes on the heels of the ongoing brouhaha regarding the recent appointment of a purported patron of the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the NPP (TESCON), Dr. Peter Appiahene, to the Electoral Commission.

The appointment of Dr. Peter Appiahene, who is said to be performing his TESCON patron duties at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, has courted the attention of many political experts who have been condemning the President.

Though such claims have been brushed off by Henry Nana Boakye, a National Organizer of the NPP, Dr. Appiahene is seen in a viral video acting as an NPP communicator and lauding the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration.