Domelevo charges EC to scrap, reduce filing fees to prevent corruption

The former Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo has opined about the funding of political campaigns in Ghana and the alarming rate of corruption in government.

Mr. Domelevo wants the huge filing fee of the Electoral Commission scrapped or drastically reduced.

Contributing to a discussion on the Accra-based JoyNews’ Upfront show on Wednesday, March 22, the audit expert explained that the cost involved in acquiring public office in Ghana is currently very high.

According to him, the situation has led to the penchant of political officeholders to embezzle state funds to recoup their losses.

"Filing fees charged by the Electoral Commission should be scrapped or made minimal because these people are going to occupy public offices.

"I don't believe politicians earn enough salaries to pay back the monies they borrow to run their campaigns; therefore, one has to get him/herself into some procurement malpractices to pay back," he said.

He continued, "The cost of acquiring political office is very high, therefore those who invest in it must recoup. There are others who also didn't spend anything into getting there, but they are also corrupt. We have not kept a very good eye on fighting corruption."

Mr. Domelevo proposed a legislation that will regulate the manner in which politicians spend on their campaigns.

He, however, observed that it could not happen because the people who will be passing the law and those who will implement it are the same beneficiaries of the rot.

"The people who should implement the laws to curb these things are the beneficiaries, so they cannot enforce them. We as a people have also not done well in checking them," he noted.