I will assume Presidency in 2025 with priceless experience to fix our broken nation — Mahama

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is confident that come what may, he will be sworn in as Ghana’s President in January 2025.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign fundraising platform on Wednesday, March 22, at UPSA, the former President argued that he is coming back as a President with priceless experience.

John Dramani Mahama in his address stressed that he will use his experience to fix the broken country.

“God willing, in 2025, when I have the opportunity to be the President of Ghana who has been a President before, I will come with priceless experience to fix our broken nation. I want us to build the Ghana we want together by writing – not footnotes, not pages but – chapters in the anti-corruption history of our dear country Ghana,” the former President said.

John Dramani Mahama continued, “We must also uphold human rights, including freedom of expression and not be describing some journalists as terrorists. Mr. Chairman, my agenda to Build the Ghana We Want Together from 2025, will involve farreaching constitutional, political and governance reforms to restore confidence in our democracy and governance systems.”

According to him, when he becomes President again, he will oversee the conclusion of the constitution review process that started under late President John Evans Atta Mills.

He assured that the reforms will include a review of the controversial Article 71 which will lead to the scrapping of the payments of ex-gratia.

“Let me state once again that I will scrap the payment of ex-gratia to members of the Executive and persuade other arms of government to accept same. Let those who oppose the scrapping of exgratia state so explicitly instead of moving in meandering contours in a failed attempt to trivialise this important promise,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama indicated.