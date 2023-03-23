I invite you all including NPP to join me form a consortium to to scrap ex gratia — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his pledge to scrap ex-gratia if he becomes President again.

Delivering an address on political party financing at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) auditorium on Wednesday, March 22, he said “Let me state once again that I will scrap the payment of ex-gratia to members of the Executive and persuade other arms of government to accept same. Let those who oppose the scrapping of exgratia state so explicitly instead of moving in meandering contours in a failed attempt to trivialize this important promise.”

He further explained that while he was determined to take this very action and others in the past through the implementation of the constitution review process, a legal challenge that was eventually determined too late in his tenure of office “and the NPP's general opposition to the constitution review process” made it impossible to proceed further with the review implementation phase.

“I invite you all, including the NPP, to join me to form a consortium of the willing for us to succeed in scrapping the payment of ex-gratia.

“I have every confidence that an Independent Emoluments Commission can determine the conditions of service of all public officers, from the president to the lowest ranking public officer on government's payroll.

“My brothers and sisters, that will constitute a true and proper 'Single Spine' to replace the current 'Double Spine Salary System' – where Article 71 office holders are on a different spine separate from other public sector workers.”

Mr Mahama as part of his campaign to be elected flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) promised to scrap ex gratia when he gets the nod to lead this country again.

“The payment of ex gratia to members of the executive will be scrapped,” Mr Dramani Mahama announced when he launched his bid to be 2024 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) .

“The necessary constitutional steps to take this will start in earnest in 2025. We will also persuade members of the other arms of government to accept its removal,” he assured.

-3news.com