Don’t describe journalists as terrorists – Mahama jabs Anas' Judge

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to desist from tagging journalists in the country as terrorists.

His comment comes after Justice Eric Baah in a ruling in a defamatory suit by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, described Anas’ works as investigative terrorism.

But delivering a lecture on financing political campaigns, at the UPSA auditorium on March 22, Mr Mahama called on all and sundry to uphold the country’s democracy by desisting from describing journalists who have been breaking their backs for the country as terrorists.

“We must also uphold human rights, including freedom of expression and not be describing some journalists as terrorists,” Mr Mahama advised.

He promised to restore confidence in the country’s democracy and governance systems if re-elected in the 2024 elections.

“Mr. Chairman, my agenda to Build ‘TheGhana We Want Together’ from 2025, will involve far-reaching constitutional, political and governance reforms to restore confidence in our democracy and governance systems,” he said.

Present at the event were some party bigwigs, members and civil society organisations from CDD-Ghana, and IDEG amongst others.

-citinewsroom