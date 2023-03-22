NDC, NPP not the solution to Ghana’s problems – John Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye has raised concern about how the two largest political parties in the country appear only to be interested in themselves.

In a post on social media, the IEA Senior Economist said he does not see the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) offering any better solution to the country's many challenges.

According to him, the NPP and the NDC cannot solve Ghana’s problems when they are not interested in putting aside their party interest to prioritise the national interest.

“In their current state, both NPP and NDC cannot be the solution to our problems precisely because they will not surrender the capture of their leaders to pursue the national rather than party interest,” Dr. John Kwakye shared in a post on his Twitter page.

Ghana’s economy since last year has been in crisis with the citizenry subjected to hardships.

Government as part of moves to address the problems has run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

In recent months, the argument has been that since the NDC also sent Ghana to the IMF, there is no difference between the opposition and the ruling parties.