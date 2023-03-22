Kejetia market fire outbreak: One person arrested after investigations by National Fire Service

22.03.2023 LISTEN

One person has been arrested in connection with the recent fire outbreak at the Kejetia Market.

On Monday when Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited Kejetia to engage the traders, he disclosed that contrary to reports, the fire was not caused by an electrical fault.

He told traders that from the briefing he received from the Ghana National Fire Service, the fire was caused by a woman cooking in her shop

“We are here to empathise with you following the fire that gutted the market. We are equally affected by the sad situation, that’s why I’m here today to show my concerns. I was taken around the market by the GNFS, NADMO officials, and they told me that through their investigations, the market caught fire as a result of cooking by one of the traders whose shop was close to a nearby chemical shop, where they sell gunpowder, carbide, turpentine that resulted in the explosion.

“The fire officers told me that the fire was not caused by an electrical fault but the cooking of food by the shop owner inside her shop, that’s where the fire started,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared.

Today, information gathered indicates that the Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested Felicia Opoku, the woman who was reportedly cooking in her shop that led to the fire outbreak at the Kajetia Market.

It is understood that she was arrested on Tuesday, March 21.