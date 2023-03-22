Current calm in Bawku could turn out to be false calm before a great storm – Accra Kusasi Chiefs warn

Kusasi Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the Greater Accra and Central Regions have urged the security agencies working in Bawku to stay vigilant.

According to the Chiefs, although there seems to be calm in Bawku in recent times, it could turn out to be the false calm before what may blow up into massive proportions.

“Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, the calm that is currently prevailing in Bawku could turn out to be a false calm before a great storm,” Alhaji Apam Nuhu, the Central Region Kusaas Chief said while addressing a joint press conference in Accra on Wednesday, March 22.

While expressing their concern, Alhaji Apam Nuhu appealed to government to ensure that it stays on guard to maintain peace in Bawku and its environs.

“We, therefore, take this opportunity to remind all stakeholders that when the Bawku conflict first started in the 1950s, it was between Kusasis and Mamprusis within Bawku town. When it flared up in the 1980s, Kusasis from other parts of Kusaug joined in the struggle for Kusasi self-determination led by such leaders from Zebilla like the Late John Ndebugri and Hon. Cletus Avoka.

“The recent conflict which started in November 2021 has widened the conflict zone to now engulf the whole of Kusaug Traditional Area in Upper East Region and Mamprusi Traditional Area in the Northeast Region. If immediate steps are not taken, the conflict can be exported to other parts of Ghana where Kusasis and Mamprusis reside. This will be a most dangerous turn of events,” Alhaji Apam Nuhu cautioned.

He continued, “We are therefore calling upon the government, not to waver in enforcing the rule of law, and upon all Opposition Parties, especially the National Democratic Congress, to condemn the lawless and reckless actions of the Chief of Nalerigu and join hands with the government in seeking the arrest and prosecution of the impostor Seidu Abagre.”

The violence in Bawku was renewed in February this year when the Nayiri, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II, allegedly installed Alhaji Seidu Abagre as the new chief for Bawku to rival His Royal Eminence, Zugran Abugrago Asigri Azoka II, Bawku Naba and Paramount Chief of Kusaug Traditional Area.

At the joint press conference on Wednesday, the Kusasi Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the Greater Accra and Central Regions called on the National House of Chiefs to declare the actions of the Chief of Nalerigu illegal and untenable.