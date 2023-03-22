Ghana isn’t democratic; regulating freedom of speech will lead to total silence – Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist

Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has kicked against any proposal for the regulation of press freedom and freedom of speech in Ghana.

With a contrary view, Mr. George Sarpong, the Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), has made a strong case for the freedom of expression to be checked.

The astute media personality at a forum organized on misinformation and disinformation on Wednesday, March 22, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra said the excesses of freedom of expression can only be curbed by introducing regulatory measures.

According to him, regulating the media space is not undemocratic but a more effective way to deal with the menace of disinformation.

"It is not undemocratic to regulate the media space. We can apply the laws to address issues of misinformation. Social media accounts of people can be checked to control the spread of misinformation," said Mr. Sarpong.

However, the Fourth Estate editor said the move wouldn’t be healthy in an "undemocratic" country like Ghana.

To him, leaders will capitalize on that and stop people from expressing their views on the ills of society.

He cited some instances where citizens were abused for accusing leaders of corruption and were brutalized without delay, but in one incident, a politician incited the beating of a journalist, in the case of Ahmed Suale who subsequently died without the person being held accountable.

"We should tread cautiously when it comes to conversations about regulating press freedom because our country isn’t democratic. We go to the elections and elect leaders who can stand up and do whatever they want without recourse to anybody.

"One person will accuse the First Lady of being corrupt and will be attacked the next moment, but another will tell people to beat a journalist, and he is ready to take the cost but will be allowed to walk freely.

"So in this country, we cannot trust leaders to regulate press freedom, because if we do that, people will be totally silenced. Even now, there are people who have been silenced by the traditional media and, as a result, have moved to social media," Manasseh said.