Arrest, prosecute imposter chief Seidu Abagre to bring lasting peace to Bawku — Kusasi Chiefs in Accra charge gov’t

Kusasi Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the Greater Accra and Central Regions of Ghana have called on the government to double efforts to bring lasting peace to troubling Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The violence in Bawku was renewed in February this year when the Nayiri and Chief of Nalerigu, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II, allegedly installed Alhaji Seidu Abagre as the new chief for Bawku to rival His Royal Eminence, Zugran Abugrago Asigri Azoka II, Bawku Naba and Paramount Chief of Kusaug Traditional Area.

The High Court in Bolgatanga subsequently issued a warrant of arrest for Alhaji Seidu Abagre (Kulga II), Naa Bohagu Mahami Abduali Sheriga, the Overlord of Mamprugu Traditional area and his kingmakers over the illegal act. The court after few days rescinded the arrest warrant for only the Overlord of Mamprugu and his Kingmakers and not the rival chief.

At a joint press conference on Wednesday, March 22, the Kusasi Chiefs and Queen Mothers of the Greater Accra and Central Regions of Ghana have demanded the arrest of the rival chief, Seidu Abagre.

This they believe will help bring lasting peace to Bawku.

“Friends of the Media, Ladies and Gentlemen, while we condemn these lawless acts and commend the government and security agencies for their efforts, we want to call on the authorities to double their efforts at bringing lasting peace to Bawku by: Arresting and prosecuting the imposter, Seidu Abagre, who was declared wanted last months. That the arrest warrant was secured over a month ago and this imposter is still at large does not inspire confidence in the professional and intelligence competence of our security agencies. Arresting and prosecuting Seidu Abagre is very critical for lasting peace to return to Bawku,” Alhaji Apam Nuhu, who is the Central Region Kusaas Chief said while addressing the joint press conference.

Meanwhile, the chiefs and Queen mothers warned that the calm that is currently prevailing in Bawku could degenerate into massive clashes between the Mamprusi and Kusasi tribes.

This is why they are calling on the government to step in and take the necessary steps to maintain peace in Bawku and its environs.

“…the calm that is currently prevailing in Bawku could turn out to be a false calm before a great storm. We, therefore, take this opportunity to remind all stakeholders that when the Bawku conflict first started in the 1950s, it was between Kusasis and Mamprusis within Bawku town. When it flared up in the 1980s, Kusasis from other parts of Kusaug joined in the struggle for Kusasi self-determination led by such leaders from Zebilla like the Late John Ndebugri and Hon. Cletus Avoka.

“The recent conflict which started in November 2021 has widened the conflict zone to now engulf the whole of Kusaug Traditional Area in Upper East Region and Mamprusi Traditional Area in the Northeast Region. If immediate steps are not taken, the conflict can be exported to other parts of Ghana where Kusasis and Mamprusis reside. This will be a most dangerous turn of events,” Alhaji Apam Nuhu warned.

Meanwhile, the Kusasi Chiefs are also demanding that investigations into the brutal murder of unarmed civilians by some elements of the Military in Bawku back in February are sped up.

In supporting the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga, the Chiefs are calling on CHRAJ to conduct their investigations speedily, professionally, and comprehensively. “May we be reminded of the popular maxim that justice delayed is justice denied,” Alhaji Apam Nuhu emphasised.