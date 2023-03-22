Chieftaincy Ministry urges registrars to submit events of various Traditional Councils

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has directed all Regional Registrars to submit all events of various Traditional Councils to the Ministry.

This is to help the Ministry to fully participate in all events not only for the Chiefs but also Pastors and Imams.

Dr Doliwura Zakaria, a Financial Controller at the Chieftaincy Ministry, said this when he led a delegation from the Ministry to the enskinment and coronation of Alhaji Abdul Salam Akate with the skin name Kuoro Balugubanie Sahara II.

The accomplished businessman, Alhaji Abdul Salam Akate was coroneted on Saturday 18th March 2023 in the Bawiesibe Traditional Area.

Dr Zakaria noted that the Ministry had tasked all Regional Registrars and Traditional Councils to make available all pending cases that are affecting development in their traditional areas so that resources would be made available to deal with those thorny issues.

Bawiesibe is a farming community located in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region.

In attendance at the event were the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, a Member of Parliament for Sissala East Constituency, Mr Aminu Chinnia Issahaka, Municipal Chief Executive of Sissala East, Mr Yakubu Fuseini Batong and a former MP for Sissala West, Alhaji Amin Sulemana.