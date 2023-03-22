Education Minister paid unannounced visits to schools in Eastern Region

The Minister for Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has visited some schools in the Eastern Region without prior notice to get first-hand information on how teaching and learning are going on in the schools.

The schools visited were the Methodist Girls SHS in Mamfe, the Mampong Presbyterian SHS, the Secondary and Technical High School for the Deaf in Mampong Akwapim, the Aburi Girls SHS, the Aburi Presby 'B' Primary School, and the Demonstration School for the Deaf Primary School in Mampong.

Also, he entreated the students to associate themselves with people who would make a favourable influence on both their social and intellectual lives.

The Minister taught mathematics in one class and interacted with the students.

He pledged to renovate and equip some facilities at all the schools he visited and build new facilities where necessary.

“These students have the potential to be the best in the world, in our opinion. The government is prepared to assist these kids in succeeding, regardless of their backgrounds because they are the ones who will make Ghana better than it was before,” he added.