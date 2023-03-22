NDC aspiring candidate hospitalized after attack, GHS20K robbed

Solomon Nana Frimpong, an aspirant of the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region was attacked and robbed while driving.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at about 3:00 pm, leaving him hospitalized at the Kyebi Government hospital with serious machete injuries to his left arm and ribs.

According to the Abuakwa South Communications Officer of the NDC, Aikins Ofori, the victim was driving in his private vehicle when some young men on a motorbike stopped him, pretending to be his supporters, singing praises to him. Unknowingly, he stopped to interact with them only to be attacked with machetes and robbed of an amount of GHS20,000.

The three suspects quickly fled the scene, leaving Nana Frimpong bleeding in his vehicle. He was quickly rushed to the hospital and admitted for treatment. An official report on the incident is expected to be made today, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The victim, Nana Frimpong, was expected to file his nomination form today as he seeks to represent the NDC in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The incident has sent shockwaves in the constituency and has raised concerns about the safety of candidates as they campaign for the elections.

The NDC has condemned the attack and called on the police to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Meanwhile, the victim's family and supporters have called on the public to pray for his speedy recovery.