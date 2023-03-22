Gov’t will support you develop Gonja State – Bawumia assures new Yagbonwura

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured the newly enskinned Overlord of the Gonja State, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale of government's commitment and support to his kingdom to ensure that the Savannah region is developed.

“ I want to assure you that government will give you the utmost support for development in the region and this is why we created the Savannah region and everybody can see that since the creation of the Savannah region the development of the Gonja Kingdom has been elevated.”

The Vice President also assured the Yagbonwura of its determination to support him in his vision to settle all territorial and Chieftaincy disputes peacefully.

“ Our enemy is poverty and we should make sure that we come together.”

Dr. Bawumia stated that the smooth and peaceful succession arrangements for the Yagbonwura is highly commendable and worth emulating.

He made this known during the outdooring of the newly enskinned Overlord of the Gonja State, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale.

The outdooring ceremony took place at the Jakpa palace in Damongo amidst drumming and dancing which brought together sons and daughters of Gonjaland from across the country to celebrate the new Overlord of Gonja.

The Overlord of the Gonja State , Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale at his outdooring indicated that his focus will be in the development and transformation of the Gonja State.

He indicated that the Gonjaland constitute about 16% of the land areas of Ghana with a far below national average population density of 19 persons per sq./km and therefore one of the most suitable areas in Ghana for large-scale commercial agriculture under irrigation.

The Yagbonwura thanked the government for the creation of the Savannah region as well as the construction of the Regional Coordinating Council Offices and other development infrastructure befitting the new region.

Former President, John Dramani Manaham at the outdooring of the new Yagbonwura, commended the smooth rotational system of the Gonja State and urged the chiefs and kingmakers to ensure that the rotational system is sustained.

—DGN online