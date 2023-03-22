ECG revenue mobilization exercise not politically motivated — MD

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Samuel Dubik Mahama has denied any political motive behind the company's ongoing revenue mobilization exercise.

The exercise, which involves mass disconnection, he noted aims to raise revenue for the payment of Independent Power Producers' arrears, amounting to over $1 billion.

In an interview on JoyNews' PM Express, Mahama emphasized that his office has no intention of politicizing its mandate of collecting revenues, adding that electricity bills do not know political colours. According to him, some people may have been insulted or embarrassed by the disconnection exercise but emphasized that it was necessary to ensure consumers pay their bills on time.

Mahama's comments come amid concerns that the exercise is being targeted at certain strongholds of the opposition parties. He described such claims as unfounded and urged people to treat them with contempt. He stressed that he sees himself as a technocrat rather than a politician.

While the mass disconnection exercise has caused inconvenience to some customers, the ECG has justified the need for it to continue to retrieve monies owed the company. The company has also called on customers to settle their bills promptly to avoid disconnection.