Fomena and Assin Bereku Health Centers get medical support

The Fomena and Assin Bereku Health centers in the Ashanti and Central Regions respectively have received some medical supplies worth GHC60,000.00 from First Baptist Congregation Church, Chicago USA in collaboration with Christians Helping Children International (CHCI) NGO, Ghana.

The Senior Pastor of the First Baptist Congregation Church Rev. Dr. George W. Daniels who was backed by Deacons Timothy L. Davis, Russell Warren, Ronald Myers and the founder and Director of CHCI Henry Tweneboah Koduah at both health centers, tasked the facilities managements to use the medical supplies which includes antibiotics, anaesthesia and some non-consumables to deliver quality healthcare.

The Tufuhene of Assin Bereku, Nana Frimpong Baah who inspected their concession applauded the church for their generosity and admitted that, the items have come to them at a time when the health center has run out of supplies and are unable to serve the community well. He stressed that the situation has compelled people to visit the Assin Fosu Hospital for medical care.

The Physician Assistant, Abena Owusu Boakyewaa thanked the donation team and asked for their continual support.

The District Director for Health, Adansi North District, Eric Atuahene promised to hand over the medical supplies to the Fomena Health Center and ensure that, they are put to good use.