Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the new Yagbonwura of the Gonja State of Government's utmost cooperation as he seeks to develop the Kingdom, stressing that the enemy of the people is poverty and that peace is a prerequisite in our collective quest for development in the Kingdom and beyond.

The Vice President made the comment on Tuesday during the Outdooring of the newly enskinned Overload of the Gonja Kingdom, Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo.

"I want to assure him (the Yagbonwura) that the government will give him the utmost cooperation in fulfilling his vision for the development of the Yagbon State...We should always remember that our enemy is poverty and we should make sure that we come together to have development, we cannot have development without peace. And therefore, we need to hold peace as a very high-level objective and work towards getting peace among ourselves," he noted.

The new Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale was chosen by kingmakers in a most peaceful and orderly manner that has won the hearts of many across the country. He was enskinned yesterday at Nyange in strict compliance with the customs and traditions of the Gonja people.

Many other dignitaries including former President John Mahama and a host of others were in attendance.

A fortnight ago, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stated that the Gonja chieftaincy succession model is an efficient one that is worthy of emulation.

Dr Bawumia lauded the Gonja Kingdom for the very peaceful way it has carried out the succession process of a new Yagbonwura.

The late Overload of the Gonja People died on Sunday, 5th February 2023.

The late Chief had been on the skin since March 2010.