Mahama to launch campaign fundraising platform today

Former President John Dramani Mahama will be at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) Wednesday, March 22 to launch his campaign fundraising platform.

It will coincide with a talk on transparent and ethical financing of political campaigns in Ghana scheduled to be held at 6:00pm.

The former President has indicated that he is launching his campaign fundraising platform at the programme to “il lustrate how politicians generally and political parties can broaden and make more transparent, their sources of financing”.

On Thursday, March 2, Mr Mahama launched his campaign to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for an unprecedented fourth time in elections.

He filed his nomination forms on Tuesday, March 21 ahead of the contest on Saturday, May 13.

So far, three other candidates have picked forms to contest him.

