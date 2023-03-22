I’m eager to leave office and focus on my farms — Buhari ‘tired’ of presidency

H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, wants to leave office quickly for his successor, Ahmed Bola Tinu of the ruling party to take over affairs.

The two-term president says he is eager to return to his home in Daura, Katsina State, where he will be able to focus on his farms.

Mr. Buhari made the revelation during a farewell meeting with Mary Beth Leonard, the outgoing US Ambassador to Nigeria, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, March 21.

"I plan to be a big landlord back at home, working on my farms and tending to more than 300 animals. I am eager to go," he said at the meeting.

According to Mr. Buhari, he is happy and fulfilled about the peaceful Nigerian presidential and gubernatorial elections held on February 25 and March 18 respectively.

He stressed that the results declared by the Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) during the elections were the true voice of the people.

“The people are realising their power. Given the chance of a free and fair vote, nobody can tell them what to do.

"But I am unhappy that some candidates lost in the election. I am inspired by the fact that voters were able to make their own decision about who won and who lost. With the currency change, there was no money to spread around, but even then, I told voters to take the money and vote according to their consciences,” said President Buhari.