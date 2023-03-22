Mahama to speak on transparent, ethical financing of political campaigns today

Former President, John Dramani Mahama will be at the University of Professionals Studies, Accra (UPSA) for an event today, March 22.

At the event, the flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will speak on transparent and ethical financing of campaigns ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In addition, he will also launch a fundraising campaign platform to illustrate how politicians generally can make the sources of financing for their campaigns transparent.

“I look forward to this evening's engagement at the UPSA on transparent and ethical financing of political campaigns, ahead of the 2024 elections.

“I will at this programme, launch my campaign fundraising platform to illustrate how politicians generally and political parties can broaden and make more transparent, their sources of financing,” John Dramani Mahama shared in a post on his Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The post added, “My thanks go to my friends in Civil Society who have worked with my team to make this dream possible.”

Today’s event is scheduled to take place at the UPSA auditorium and will start at 6:00pm.