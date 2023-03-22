Pursue and thrive in STEM fields to bridge gender gap — Gifty Twum-Ampofo tells young ladies

Girls and women are systematically tracked away from science and math throughout their education, limiting their access, preparation, and opportunities to go into these fields as adults.

Women make up only a few percent of the workforce in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), and men vastly outnumber women majoring in most STEM fields in college. The gender gaps are particularly high in some of the fastest-growing and highest-paid jobs of the future, like computer science and engineering.

To bridge this gap, the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education And Training (CTVET) and Technical Vocational Educational Training (TVET) under the auspices of the Ministry of Education in partnership with the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) has organized the 3rd Women in TVET Conference to leverage the importance of TVET and redeem the misconception that technical and vocational is inferior and patronized only by less endowed students.

The 3rd Women in TVET Conference is under the project "My TVET, My Skills, My Future," theme: "Digital: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality" was well attended by women in STEM and young female students from various basic schools.

Speaking at the conference on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Hon Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Deputy Minister for Education in charge of TVET said giving young ladies equal opportunities to pursue — and thrive in — STEM careers help narrow the gender gap, enhances women’s economic security, ensures a diverse and talented STEM workforce and prevents biases in these fields and the products and services they produce.

"If women do take advantage of technology and develop themselves very well and become very skilled and resourceful then. What is there that they can't do?" she quizzed.

She said engineering and computer science — two of the most lucrative STEM fields — remain heavily male-dominated, challenging the young ladies to tune their mindset towards these STEM fields.

She seized the opportunity to call for an educational trip for the female students to visit TVET institutions to see the machinery they have that can create a pathway for their careers when decided to enter TVET institutions.

Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo emphasised that the government and agencies are committed to putting all the resources in place to make the TVET attractive to the youth, urging the young ladies to take advantage of it.

She said TVET is the way to go; calling on women in STEM to pick a young lady; mentor her to ensure that she gets it right.

A modern TVET delivery manual to upgrade instructors and facilitators in three areas such as metal fabrication in auto mechanics and electrical was launched.