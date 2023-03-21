Kejetia City Market Traders Union praise NPP over GHS100,000 support

Executives of the Kumasi City Market have applauded the General Secretary of NPP, Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua for the support.

The scribe of the elephant party few days ago pledged to make a payment of GHS100,000 as a consolation package for victims of the fire incident which affected some 33 shops.

At a press briefing held on Tuesday 21st March 2023, executives of the union said they appreciate the gesture by the party through the General Secretary "which sought to alleviate the burden of the victims."

They also thanked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the re-opening of the facility when he paid a working visit to the area on Monday.

Management of the market directed for the closure of the market for three days and later extended it to one more week, the situation caused agitations among traders who said the affected shops should be treated as an isolated case and allow the rest of the traders to continue their business.

"We wish to put on record that we the members of Kumasi City Market Traders Union (KCMTU) vehemently opposed the idea of the closure of the market from day one and rather suggested that the affected portion should rather be closed and all other unaffected sections allowed to operate. It was rather unfortunate that the management of the facility did not listen to our suggestion from the beginning.

"We were therefore happy to hear His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana who paid a working visit to the market yesterday declared that the market should be opened to business from Tuesday 21st March, 2023," the secretary for KCMTU Michael Adu Gyamfi stated.