Yeyenya Mining MD condemns attack on Bolga Judge who fled after convicting chief, another

23.03.2023 LISTEN

The Managing Director of Yeyenya Mining Group Hon. Charles T. Ndanbon has added his voice to the unfortunate drama that took place at the Bolgatanga High Court 2 on Friday, March 21, 2023, between the High Court Judge, Justice Alexander Graham and the two messengers of the Paramount Chief of the Talensi District who upon admitting on their own plea were convicted and later ended up signing a six-month bond of good behavior.

He lauded the acting Supervising High Court Judge at Bolgatanga for his courage exhibited in the interest of the majority of the vulnerable people in the region.

Hon. Ndanbon who seems not excited with such development, says, such an act of influencing judges at courts has affected more innocent people seeking justice when their case is white as snow.

He cited a Chinese national he single-handedly brought into the country for a mining support service but got cheated in the business. According to him, whenever he speaks, the Chinese man would always tell him to go to court. He believes that what is giving the Chinese man courage is the notion that he can easily influence judges through some influential persons in society.

“Yenyeya Mining Enterprise has suffered a lot at the hands of these so-called 'influential personalities' in the system, to the extent of forcing me to hand over my business to the Chinese and I stood firm by saying a big ‘NO’ because such cannot happen even in China,” he lamented.

However, he further appealed to the Chief Justice to bring Justice Alexander Graham who fled the town for safety back to the region and also ensure he is given enough security protection.

Contempt case

On Friday, March 10, 2023, two persons were convicted by the High Court Two for attempting to influence the trial judge.

The two, Chief of Baare, Naab Nyakora Mantii and Richard Sunday Yinbil were convicted of contempt on their own pleas of guilty.

They were charged with contempt when they earlier told Justice Graham in his chamber that they were sent by a chief in their area to invite him to his palace to discuss some mining-related cases before the court.

Justice Graham who found the action by the two persons contemptuous convicted them of contempt and asked them to sign six months bond to be of good behaviour.

Following alleged death threats and attacks at his residence, Justice Alexander Graham has fled and vacated his post.

Since starting work at the High Court, the Judge continuously received death threats in the form of phone calls and text messages from unknown persons.

Kindly read the full statement below:

YEYENYA MINING GROUP

PRESS STATEMENT

21/3/2023

Good day to you able men and women of the press. It is my pleasure to salute you for the wonderful work you are doing for the region and the country at large.

Indeed, I see it necessary and important at this point to condemn the unfortunate drama the region witnessed at the Bolgatanga High Court 2 on Friday between a High Court Judge, Justice Alexander Graham and the two personalities who were later convicted on their own plea and later sign a 6months bond of good behavior.

Truthfully, the Judge deserves an honor for his brave working skills which from what we saw and witnessed in the courtroom clearly shows his genuine love and care for the ordinary persons who cannot afford to send their servants to the judge’s chambers, homes or even somewhere outside the region in the name influencing Judges to always give a wrong verdict against innocent people of Upper East with genuine cases.

The action exhibited by the Bolgatanga High court Judge has resurrected the lost hope of the people of Upper East Region who have gone through some level of margination by the so-called people with ‘influence’

Ladies and gentlemen, I decided to stay away from court for some time now, when a Chinese I brought into the country to render a mining support service started singing it to me like a song to go to court and the question I asked myself was, what is giving the Chinese man the confidence and later I realized, that what just happened on Friday between Justice Alexander Graham and the two that claimed they were sent by the Talensi Paramount Chief is the answer and the reason the Chinese man has lost respect for the people of Talensi District and Upper East at large. It is believed that they are confident of using this same channel to buy off any public official including the Judiciary with their indelible mentality “GHANA BIGMAN BIG ENVELOPE FINISH AM”.

The action exhibited by Justice Graham, is the best thing that has happened to the people of the Upper East Region since the beginning of the year 2023 and this simply shows that there is something called “natural justice” that no matter how rich, how intelligent, how influential, I mean how popular you think you are, you cannot influence that “natural justice”

Yenyeya Mining Enterprise has suffered a lot at the hands of these so-called “influential personalities” in the system, to the extent of forcing me to hand over my business to the Chinese and I stood firm by saying a big ‘NO’ because such cannot happen even in China. How can I hand over my business to those I personally brought into the country to render a mining support service to my business?

I am not a fool, my name is Charles T. Ndanbon, I am a resident of Upper East Region and a citizen of Ghana and I am confident that with a brave and sincere Judge such as Justice Alexander Graham people like us without influence and strong connection will see a natural justice in our law court.

Let me also join the good reasoning people of the Upper East Region who are very saddened by the unfortunate incident attack at the residence of Justice Alexander Graham on Wednesday night leading to him being escorted out of the region by the security.

However, I would like to extend my plea to the Chief Justice to bring Justice Alexander Graham back to the region and also ensure he is given enough security for his protection.

Sign

Charles T. Ndanbon

Magaging Director Yeyenya Mining Group

Source: Apexnewsgh.com/Ghana