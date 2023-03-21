NDC's SONA was like a herbalist impersonating a gynecologist — Stephen Atubiga

A former communications member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga has downplayed the relevance of the True State of the Nation Address organised by the largest opposition party on Monday.

Yesterday, the NDC held what it dubbed the True State of the Nation Address at an event held at UPSA.

In the address delivered by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, he accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of not being truthful to Ghanaians when he went to parliament on March 8 to deliver his State of the Nation Address.

Among other things, the NDC National Chairman said the President has also scammed Ghanaians.

“During this crisis, nothing the President says can be believed because everything he has said has proven to be untrue. Ghanaians have come to realise that the claim by the President that he knew how to revive a dead economy was a scam,” the NDC National Chairman shared.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia continued, “We are a proud nation, we are not going to the IMF’ was a scam and there will be no haircut was a scam..the promise to abolish road toll was a scam. The promise to convert toll booths to modern public toilets was a scam, the claim that there was a global shortage of childhood vaccines was a scam, and no state funds will finance the national cathedral was a scam.”

Commenting on the NDC conference, Stephen Atubiga has made the argument that the opposition party appeared not to know its left and right.

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Atubiga said, “The NDC state of the nation address yesterday, was like a herbalist impersonating a Gynecologist saying he thinks the baby in pregnancy is either a boy or a girl to be delivered in 13 months.”