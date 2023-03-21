Mahama to speak on political campaign financing tomorrow

Former President John Dramani Mahama will tomorrow March 22 speak on transparency in political party financing.

The event which is slated for 5pm to 10pm will come off at the University of Professional Studies’ auditorium in Legon, Accra.

The former president who is the keynote speaker will be speaking on the theme: "Financing Political Campaigns in Ghana We Want: A Case For a More Transparent and Broad-based Citizen Participation."

This comes after the National Chairman of the NDC yesterday March 21 held a conference dubbed, the "True State of the Nation Address" at the UPSA Auditorium.

The event was used to counter President Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address (SONA) he delivered in Parliament recently.

The NPP has issued a statement describing the statement made by Asiedu Nketia as bogus.

The ruling party vowed to respond to the claims made by the National Chairman of the NDC.