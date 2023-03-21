Mahama will secure one-touch victory in the 2024 presidential elections – Joshua Alabi

Former President John Dramani Mahama has formally filed his nomination forms to contest the upcoming presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The nomination was filed on his behalf by former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi on Tuesday, March 21.

Speaking to a group of supporters of the NDC after filing the nomination forms, Prof. Alabi assured that John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 presidential elections without a doubt.

He is predicting a one-touch victory for the former president.

“We assure you that NDC will win hands down, we are not only going to win hands down but by 1am we will be sure of our results.

“We are going to work with all the organs to make sure that the next election we give the party one-touch victory,” Joshua Alabi shared.

In the last few weeks, John Dramani Mahama has been on a tour around the country to various regions in an attempt to convince delegates to vote for him in the upcoming NDC presidential primaries.

While he faces strong competition from former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, many believe the former President still stands tall and will be the flagbearer of the NDC in the next general election.