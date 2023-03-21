The reality is that unemployment is unprecedented under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t - Alhassan Suhuyini

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has bemoaned the high levels of unemployment in the country.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, the Minority MP said unemployment has become unprecedented under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.

“The reality is that unemployment is unprecedented, it is all over, it is all around us. The statistical service recently has also confirmed it, that it used to be in the single digit but today we are talking about unemployment in the double digits,” Alhassan Suhuyini shared.

This was after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held an event dubbed the True State of the Nation Address.

Delivering the address, National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia said President Akufo-Addo was not forthright when he went to Parliament on March 8 to deliver the State of the Nation Address.

In his address, the NDC National Chairman accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of scamming Ghanaians.

“During this crisis, nothing the President says can be believed because everything he has said has proven to be untrue. Ghanaians have come to realise that the claim by the President that he knew how to revive a dead economy was a scam,” Asiedu Nketia shared.

He continued, “We are a proud nation, we are not going to the IMF’ was a scam and there will be no haircut was a scam..the promise to abolish road toll was a scam. The promise to convert toll booths to modern public toilets was a scam, the claim that there was a global shortage of childhood vaccines was a scam, and no state funds will finance the national cathedral was a scam.”

Insisting that the NDC shall not be complicit in the mess created by the current government, Johnson Asiedu Nketia assured the Ghanaian people that the party is determined to use its superior patriotic policy alternatives and impressive track record to rescue the nation from the abyss.