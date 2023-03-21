Five Members of Western Togoland Foundation Group jailed 5years each for attacking Police Station

Five members of the Western Togoland Foundation group have been sentenced to five years each in prison with hard labour for their involvement in attacking a police station in Aveyime in 2018.

The five were convicted last week for attending meetings of a prohibited organization, contributing to activities of a prohibited organization, and being a prohibited organization.

The group had attacked the police station, freeing inmates and stealing ammunition, blocking roads leading to the Volta Region and shooting a police officer. The five convicts were part of the group that carried out the attack.

Prior to the sentencing, counsel for the convicts urged the court to consider their time spent in custody for more than two years, their youthfulness, and being first-time offenders. However, the prosecution argued for a harsher sentence that would deter others from engaging in similar acts.

The presiding judge considered both arguments and determined that the actions of the convicts were premeditated and aggravated, warranting the maximum sentence of five years in prison with hard labour.

The sentencing is expected to serve as a strong message to other groups engaging in similar activities, warning them of the dire consequences of their actions.