Akufo-Addo swears in three persons to EC Board

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, swore in three persons to the Board of the Electoral Commission (EC), with a charge to exhibit integrity, professionalism, independence a fairness of mind in the discharge of their duties.

They are Salima Ahmed Tijani, Rev Akua Ofori Boateng and Dr Peter Appiahene.

Speaking after swearing them into office, President Akufo-Addo told them they are coming into office 21 months before the 2024 elections and at a time when “our country seeks to entrench its credentials as the beacon of democracy in Africa.

He said their quality of work would reassure Ghanaians that the democratic system of government that they have chosen would be properly nurtured by an electoral system that allows their voices to be plainly and loudly heard.

The President emphasised the importance and credibility of elections, that the counting, collation and declaration of results cannot and should not be more important than the secret God-giving rights of those casting the ballot.

Elections, he explained, are about those who cast the votes and not those who count, supervise, transmit and declare the results, adding: “the heart of the democratic process is giving the effect of the choices made by those who cast the votes.”

Article 46 of the Country’s Constitution demands that in the performance of its functions, the Electoral Commission will not be “subject to the direction or control of any person or authority,” but answers only to the Ghanaian peoples, the Constitution of the Republic and its conscience.

As they begin work, the President warned that they would find no “honeymoon period” or be afforded the chance to settle into their numerous responsibilities.

“I have, nevertheless, confidence in your abilities to surmount the hurdles before you. Each of you has excelled in your areas of focus and you possess the requisite qualifications to deliver and meet the considerable expectations of the Ghanaian people,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo urged them to “remember that now than ever, every single decision you take will be scrutinised to the letter.”

That, however, the President indicated, should not scare them and resist anyone who attempts to curl them into submission.

On the contrary, he urged them to let the expectations of the Ghanaian people spur them to greater heights and above all the aspirations of the Ghanaian people are upheld.

Dr Appiahene, on behalf of his colleague members, said they are “greatly humbled, honoured and motivated and find this appointment as a sense of duty.”