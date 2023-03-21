Appiatse support fund bags GHȻ62million as Goil donates GHȻ200,000

The chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund, Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee, has disclosed that the Fund has received GHȻ62 million in donations from various institutions, organizations and individuals in support of the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Appiatse township, which was razed by a fire explosion early last year.

She announced this when she received a GHȻ200,000 cheque donation from Goil on Monday as its contribution to the Appiatse reconstruction.

She stated that, in addition to contributions from other organizations, Maxam Company, the mining firm involved in the disaster, has been persistent in paying its penalty, which she noted has contributed to the GHȻ62million sum raised.

Dr Aryee expressed gratitude to Goil for the generous donation, stating that it would go a long way to assist the Fund to make timely payments to contractors and hoped that the act of love would spark a second wave of donations from institutions that have yet to donate to it.

She outlined obstacles contractors experience at the site, especially the persistent rains in the region, which slows construction but was however optimistic that by September, most of the structures would be fully constructed and ready for tenants to move in.

On his part, the Managing Director of Goil, Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh, stated that after learning of the tragedy at Appiatse, Goil, as a socially responsible business entity, decided to join the fray and help towards the reconstruction of the model green community.

He noted that Goil, in the early phases of the occurrence, sent some direct gifts to Appiatse before the fund was established and he lauded Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee and her team for the wonderful job being done for the people of Appiatse and humanity.