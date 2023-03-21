Does ECG operate with beach sand as money? — Manasseh Azure backs ECG to chase state institutions owing

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure has backed the nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In a tweet, Azure wonders how the company is expected to operate efficiently to the satisfaction of Ghanaians when state institutions owe it huge amount of money.

The tweet read, "How do we expect ECG to be efficient when state institutions owe it this much? Does the ECG operate with beach sand as money?" Azure's tweet referred to the significant amount of debt owed to ECG by state institutions, which has had a negative impact on the company's operations.

The company is embarking on this revenue mobilization drive to retrieve a debt of GH¢5.7 billion nationwide.

Since the start of the exercise, Parliament quickly paid GH8 million of the GH13 million it owed the Electricity Company of Ghana to prevent disconnection.

The partial payment was paid when the ECG revenue mobilization unit visited Ghana's parliamentary house with the intention of disconnecting the legislative house from the national electricity grid.

In the Volta and Oti Regions, the exercise which took place in all eleven districts supervised by the regional branch of the company saw officials from the company visit customers like Volta Serene, Abutia Stone Quarry, UHAS, and HTU who owed electricity bills.

The company disconnected KFC for owing GH¢68,000, Ho Airport for owing GH¢63,000, GRA Office for owing GH¢55,000, CEPS training academy for owing GH¢80,000 and Ho Technical University for owing GH¢402,000.

However, Ho technical university paid GH¢200,000 after crunch talks with the ECG and has been told to settle the arrears by end of March 2023.