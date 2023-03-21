Collation, declaration of election results shouldn’t be more important than citizen’s right to vote – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sworn in three new members of the Electoral Commission (EC).

During the ceremony, the President stressed that electorates are more important than the people who supervise the election itself.

According to him, the counting, collation, and declaration of election results should not be more important than the right of a citizen to vote.

“I have always fought for and advocated for a credible electoral process in Ghana. In emphasizing the importance of the credibility of elections, it must be pointed out that the counting, collation, and declaration of results cannot and should not be more important than the sacred God-given right of the citizen casting his or her ballot,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President continued, “I have said it before and I will repeat it, elections are about those who cast their vote, not those who count, not those who supervise, not those who transmit and not those who declare. The heart of the democratic process is giving effect to the choices made by those who cast the votes.”

The three new members of the Electoral Commission who have been appointed and sworn into office to commence their service include, – Dr. Peter Appiahene, Madam Salima Ahmed Tijani, and Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng.

The three were sworn in at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House.