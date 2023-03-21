I visited Akoto Osei a few weeks ago and he was doing better; his death has shocked me - Bawumia

21.03.2023 LISTEN

Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to the sad demise of Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo.

The passing of the former MP and Minister of the Republic was confirmed on Monday, March 21, by a short statement from Parliament.

In a post on the Facebook page of Ghana’s Parliament, it said, “Former Old Tafo MP, Hon. Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto passes away. May he rest in peace.”

Reacting to the news, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he is shocked. According to him, he only visited the deceased a few weeks ago and he was doing very well.

“I have heard with shock the passing of Hon. Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei, former MP and Minister of the Republic.

“Dr. was a very good friend and one of the people I worked closely with as a Deputy Governor and Vice President of the Republic.

“His dedication to serving mother Ghana was unpaired and his fidelity to the country's development was unquestionable.

“I paid him a visit just a few weeks ago and was happy that he was doing much better. The news of his passing has therefore come as a complete shock,” the Vice President shared in a post on Facebook.

He further prayed that God grants Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei a peaceful rest.

“The Lord gives and the Lord takes away….I am happy to have had a brother in you and to have worked with you. Rest in peace, my brother,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia posted on Facebook.