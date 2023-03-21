It’s unlikely Ghana will secure board-level approval for IMF deal by March ending – Seth Terkper

Former Minister for Finance, Seth Terkper

Former Minister for Finance, Seth Terkper is not optimistic that government will be able to secure a complete deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the close of March.

In December 2022, the IMF confirmed that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Ghana for a support programme that will see the fund provide a credit facility of some $3 billion.

Since then, government has been working to meet various conditions that will ensure a board-level agreement is also secured.

After monitoring the grounds for several months, Seth Terkper says the government's target to secure the board-level agreement by the close of March is not likely to happen.

Speaking to Starr FM, the former Minister of Finance explained, “As far as I know and from experience it may be difficult and the reason is, in that communication there are conditions which involve the Domestic Restructuring and the External Debt Restructuring. We know that we have come to sign an agreement with the domestic debtors.

“Now as far as I know, with the external, we are in a negotiation with the Chinese and there isn’t any communication yet, I stand to be corrected with respect to other external creditors.”

Seth Terkper continued, “Notably those institutions who formed the committee if you recall with respect to our external bonds. So a precondition for a debt restructuring I don’t think that we are within the eleven days from what I know of accomplishing it.”

At the moment, government is still engaging external creditors for some debt forgiveness after embarking on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.