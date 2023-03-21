NAPO donates television sets to KNUST School of Medicine and Dentistry

21.03.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Hon Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh has donated five flat-screen television sets to the School of Medicine and Dentistry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Presenting the items at a brief ceremony at the precincts of the School, Dr Opoku-Prempeh said as a former student of the Medical School he deemed it fit to help with the items.

Hon Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, who is also the Energy Minister, donated the items on Monday, March 20, 2023 He noted that the gesture followed an appeal by the school to his office.

"As you might know KNUST Medical School is my alma mater and so I decided to support with some personal funds so that the school could provide modern teaching and learning to students", Dr Napo noted.

The Minister added that the current trends of learning and teaching demand that modern equipment are used in carrying out same.

He said previously there were about 27 students in the class at the medical school, adding that things were manageable.

However, he noted that the numbers at the school have increased and therefore the need to deploy advanced technology to cater for the needs of the students.

"The gesture is therefore to help the school to improve its way of providing education to the students who are being trained here and many others who may attend same in future", the MP stated.

Dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, Professor Daniel Ansong, speaking to the media after the donation on behalf of the school was grateful for the kind gesture by Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh.

He noted that the current trends in education demand that they use audio-visual materials to share information and to teach students.

The Dean stressed that the students at the school were technology inclined and therefore the provision of the five television sets was an important gesture.

"Now students are technologically inclined and some may even want to present their assignments and projects on screens and therefore the provision of these audiovisual equipment is timely and important", the Dean noted.

Earlier, the Provost of the School of Health Sciences, Professor Christian Agyare received the items and thanked the Minister.

He also indicated that more of such donations would be needed and therefore appealed to others to emulate same.