Dr. Akoto Osei's fidelity to the country's development unquestionable — Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu has mourned the demise of former Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei.

Dr Bawumia said Dr. Akoto Osei was his very good friend and one of the people he worked closely with as a Deputy Governor and Vice President of the Republic.

“His dedication to serving mother Ghana was unpaired and his fidelity to the country’s development was unquestionable.

“I paid him a visit just a few weeks ago and was happy that he was doing much better. The news of his passing has therefore come as a complete shock. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away. I am happy to have had a brother in you and to have worked with you. Rest in peace, my brother.”

The death of Dr Akoto Osei was announced on the official Facebook page of the Parliament of Ghana on Monday, March 20.

“Former Old Tafo MP, Hon. Dr Anthony Osei Akoto passes away. May he rest in peace,” Parliament announced.

Dr Akoto Osei was in the cabinet of President John Agyekum Kufuor as Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning.

He was a member of Parliament for the electoral district of Old Tafo in the Ashanti region.

He worked as deputy minister for Finance and Economic Planning in May 2003 and was a major economic adviser to the government.

He was elevated to substantive Minister for Finance and Economic Planning after the death of the then Minister Kwadwo Baah Wiredu.

He served in that role until 6 January 2009 when the government was handed over to the National Democratic Congress who had won the 2008 General Elections.

In February 2017, Osei was sworn in as Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation after being nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo and going through the vetting process in the parliament of Ghana.

The ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation was a newly created Ministry to evaluate, monitor and plan review summits and forums in fulfillment of the government's policies on evaluating the progress of its own ministries.