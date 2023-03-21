Knowing your next-door neighbour is key in land acquisition – Engr. Dr Gyamera

“Imagine acquiring a land to have your dream home and enjoy your pension only to find out that your next-door neighbour has built a public toilet facility on his land”.

These were the words of a land surveyor and geological engineer at the University of Cape Coast, in an exclusive interview on Issues Segment on ATL FM in Cape Coast.

Speaking on the subject "Land Acquisition," Engr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera hinted that, the roles of town and country planning are very critical and essential to the proper development of the nation.

He indicated that, the overall wellbeing of a person could be traced to his area of settlement. Dr. Gyamera said the reason there is a designated area for companies, factories and industries, is to ensure that, noise and other by-products of these entities do not get into direct contact with the general public. The operations of some religious entities require that, embedding them in communities would create inconveniences to the indigenes hence, the need to relocate them for the betterment of the entire community.

Engr. Dr Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera further adviced Ghanaians to probe the intentions behind acquiring a land since that will serve as the fundamentals in knowing and appreciating the type of land one secures. He charged all to be chary when dealing with surveyors. Dealing with unregistered surveyors he warns could lead to various challenges before, during and after acquiring land.