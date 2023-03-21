US Government announces $5m funding to improve Ghana's NHIS

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer has announced a $5 million funding to improve the performance of Ghana's National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and ensure quality health services in the country.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, the Ambassador joined Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), to announce the five-year agreement.

Speaking at the launch of the five-year partnership, Ambassador Palmer said “the funding would support the digitization of NHIS processes, ensure the availability of the Scheme's performance data, and make health services delivery safe and effective.”

The NHIS, on the other hand, will be contributing $1.7 million towards the project, making a total of $6.7 million over five years.

The partnership will focus on building NHIS systems to monitor the clinical quality of healthcare services and to make the scheme's operations more transparent and attractive to potential members.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) supports Ghana in building a resilient health system and preparing for future health emergencies.