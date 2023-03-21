We must not lose our sense of patriotism because of political appointment only to discover them after political disappointment – Prof. Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has raised concern about how Prof. Frimpong Boateng has found his voice to speak now that he is no longer an appointee of government.

Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, a former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation in a recent interview with GBC accused some New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs of engaging in illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

He alleged that people at the Jubilee House are neck deep in galamsey.

Sharing his thoughts on the allegation, Prof. Gyampo has stressed that we must not lose our sense of patriotism just because of political appointments and only discover them after political disappointment.

According to him, it is about time political appointees speak up while in office rather than waiting to be sacked or relieved of their duties.

“Now, Frimpong B. wants to talk about “galamseyers” even at the Flagstaff House? We must not lose our sense of patriotism and nationalism, just because of political appointment, only to discover them after political disappointment,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, information gathered indicates that the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to probe the allegations made by Prof. Frimpong Boateng.