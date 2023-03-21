'Don't let criticisms deter you' — Akufo-Addo encourages EC to uphold Ghana's democracy

President Akufo-Addo has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) not to be discouraged by criticisms it receives as part of its work.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of two EC Board members on March 20, the President emphasized that criticism is part of Ghana's democracy and should not deter the commission from its duties.

He encouraged the electoral management body to focus on meeting the expectations of Ghanaians, despite the scrutiny it faces. "Let this expectation of the Ghanaian people spur you into great heights and above all, work to ensure that the will of the Ghanaian people is upheld," the President said.

President Akufo-Addo also stressed the importance of ensuring that no Ghanaian is denied their right to vote, calling it a God-given right that must be respected at all times. He emphasized that the credibility of elections is vital, but should not come at the expense of citizens' rights.

The President's remarks come as EC moves to lay a Constitutional Instrument (C.I) that makes the Ghana Card the sole identification document for voter registration. However, the Minority has rejected the move, stating that they will remain in opposition until their concerns are addressed satisfactorily.