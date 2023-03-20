Former Old Tafo MP Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto passes on

20.03.2023 LISTEN

Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo Constituency in the Ashanti Region has sadly passed on.

The sad demise of the Ghanaian politician has been confirmed by Parliament in an official post on Facebook on Monday, March 20.

The post said, “Former Old Tafo MP, Hon. Dr Anthony Osei Akoto passes away. May he rest in peace.”

Reacting to the death of the former Old Tafo MP, Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh said he wishes his senior colleague a peaceful rest.

Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto died at age 70.