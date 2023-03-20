Akufo-Addo’s claim that he knew how to revive a dead economy was a scam – Asiedu Nketia

20.03.2023 LISTEN

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of scamming Ghanaians.

Addressing an event the NDC dubbed the "True State of the Nation Address" at UPSA today, the National Chairman of the opposition party insisted that the President has failed to deliver what he promised.

During his address on Monday, March 20, Johnson Asiedu Nketia argued that the President's claim that he knows how to revive a dead economy was just a scam.

“During this crisis, nothing the President says can be believed because everything he has said has proven to be untrue. Ghanaians have come to realise that the claim by the President that he knew how to revive a dead economy was a scam,” the NDC National Chairman shared.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia continued, “We are a proud nation, we are not going to the IMF’ was a scam and there will be no haircut was a scam..the promise to abolish road toll was a scam. The promise to convert toll booths to modern public toilets was a scam, the claim that there was a global shortage of childhood vaccines was a scam, and no state funds will finance the national cathedral was a scam.”

Insisting that the NDC shall not be complicit in the mess created by the current government, Johnson Asiedu Nketia assured the Ghanaian people that the party is determined to use its superior patriotic policy alternatives and impressive track record to rescue the nation from the abyss.