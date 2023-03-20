UE/R Holy Land Temple visits, feeds Navrongo Prison inmates

The Holy Land Temple (HLT), a non-denomination prayer group based in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, has paid a visit and fed the inmates of Navrongo Prison.

The visit forms part of their annual spiritual outreach program during Easter to fulfill the scripture, that says “I was in prisoned and you did not visit me, hungry and you did not give me something to eat…“

It was also in commemoration of the season of Lent as Christ is preparing his way to the cross of Calvary to be crucified to save mankind.

In sharing the word of God with the inmates at the Prison, the leader and founder of (HLT), Prophet Emmanuel Anabire (Namboah Pelegesoba), told them not to be discouraged but rather be full of hope because in life, at times, one must pass through some strange circumstances and ordeals in order to become who one truly is supposed to be.

He advised them to look up to God, change their ways, and accept him for they would soon be out of that prison, adding that, they were all great men but due to one or two situations landed them there.

Prophet Anabire further stated that their being there perhaps was to preserve their lives for tomorrow’s fulfilment. He cited Paul and Silas, Peter and Joseph among others in the scripture who were once imprisoned through no fault of theirs. He also mentioned great men like Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who went to prison yet became great leaders in our history.

In an interview with ModernGhana News at Navrongo on challenges confronting the inmates, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Navrongo Prison, Alhassan Nyankpani, said feeding is the major challenge. He indicated that one prison is entitled to GHC 1.50 pesewas per day for feeding and described it as woefully inadequate in the recent food price hikes. The PRO mentioned the lack of tools to give the prisoners skills training as one of the challenges. He added the lack of means to transport them for trials at the court, as the station has only a pick-up vehicle.

Mr. Nyankpani expressed worry that the prison is supposed to reform the inmates but the current situation does not support the reformation of prisoners.

He, therefore, appealed to the general public, NGOs, Faith Based Organizations and philanthropists to come to the aid of the Navrongo Prison.