Capacity building training for women, youth toward self-reliance held in Dormaa East

A 5-day capacity building training workshop on cashew apple processing has been organized for over one hundred and fifty (150) youths and women in the Dormaa East District.

The training, aimed at empowering the youths and women in agriculture towards self-reliance and economic development was organized and funded by the Market Oriented Value Chain for Jobs Growth in the ECOWAS Regions (GIZ-MOVE) in collaboration with other foreign donors and supported by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD). It brought together important personalities among which were persons from the Ghana Standards Authority, health, education and agric sectors as well as the local authorities.

The training which took place at the Okuafo Pa Agri-Business Center in Kyeremasu from 13th to 17th March, 2023, was dedicated to increasing knowledge and skills among beneficiaries on processing the cashew apple into several recipes for both local consumption and economic purposes. It also helped to demystify myths associated with the eating or usage of fruit.

Aside the tutorials on cashew production, processing, marketing strategies and other business support services, the training also offered practical demonstrations on harvesting cashew apples, juicing, and how to add it to other local dishes for nutritional values.

The participants had opportunities to prepare foods such as cashew apple pineapple and mango juice, cashew apple stew, cashew apple yam balls, cashew apple chicken light soup, cashew apple sandwich, cashew apple jam and popsicles and many other food recipes.

Prior to this, the cashew apples were always thrown away or left to go waste for lack of expertise in handling or processing them into marketable commodities.

In her remarks during the opening session of the training, the Country Coordinator of GIZ-MOVE, Madam Juliana Ofori-Kakari noted that MOVE projects focus on investing heavily in the human capacity development of value chain actors in order to multiply knowledge and skills with the aim of contributing to job creation and incomes in the West African countries.

She emphasized that irrespective of the numerous economic prospects of the cashew fruit, there still remains much to be learnt by all those involved in the value chain of the cashew crop for its full benefits, hence the training. She added that the training would not only increase knowledge of cashew apple-based products but also help build networks for future collaborations in the cashew sector.

Madam Juliana was very hopeful that the training would help reduce the wastage of the cashew apples and rather increase the incomes of farmers and actors in the value chain as well as improve the nutritional value of local foods as well as empower participants to promote value additions.

The District Chief Executive, Hon. Kofi Agyeman, through whose initiative, the programme came said, the District Assembly has since 2018 distributed over one million, ninety-five thousand five hundred and fifty (1,95,550) free cashew seedlings among farmers in cashew production and expressed hopefulness that by four to five years (4-5) the area would be well endowed with the crop. He therefore called for a strategic partnership between GIZ –MOVE and the Dormaa East District for sustainable development of cashew production in the area for its economic and nutritional prospects.

The DCE also appealed to Research Institutions and Universities to endeavor to bridge the gap between their research studies and practices to ensure innovations and enterprises capable of promoting employment opportunities and other potential benefits to the country’s economy. He again called on banks to spread their tentacles to the district to encourage business development.