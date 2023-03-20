We're working on a monument not only to honour Atsu but Ghana football – GFA

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Head of Communications, Henry Asante Twum, has said the Association has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to create a space specially dedicated to honour Ghana football's history.

He said this at the funeral of the late Christian Atsu that was held recently at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Many have called for a monument to be erected to honour the legacy of Atsu and Asante Twum stated the GFA acknowledged the need for such a development and was already working on something like to honour the nation's rich football history.

“When it comes to artifacts, monuments, legacy about our game, pictorial evidence. I don't think it should take the death of Christian [Atsu] for us to think along in that line. It is something that has been considered, we signed an MoU with the AMA in that regard. We are looking for a place to do that and one of the places we have chosen is the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram. We have a rich football history as a nation and I think it's about time we showcased that particular football history.”

The GFA is dealing preparations for Ghana's 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.